Advertisement

Rockford native James Robinson suffers torn Achilles vs. Jets

Robinson was carted off the field after a non-contact injury
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25), center, makes yards on a drive that...
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25), center, makes yards on a drive that would end in a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.(Matt Dunhan | AP)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WIFR) - Following Sunday’s loss 26-21 loss to the New York Jets, Jaguars Interim Head Coach Darrell Bevell said RB James Robinson has suffered a torn Achilles. Robinson fell to the ground in the backfield of a non-contact play and was able to walk off the field under his own power before being carted off.

Heading into Sunday’s game against New York Robinson had over 750 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on the season.

Bevell described Robinson’s injury as a “tough blow”.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alize Q. Smith, 24, was sentenced to four years prison time in an Illinois Correctional...
McHenry County man questioned in connection to triple homicide in Belvidere
Casino open on Christmas
Hard Rock Casino stays open for Christmas
17-year-old shot in early Thursday morning Freeport shooting.
Community fears for their safety after early morning Freeport shooting
Snow in Sinnissippi
Snowing in Sinnissippi for Christmas
Bambi the deer was injured during hunting season and now faces possible relocation
Byron family works to save four-legged friend

Latest News

Snow in Sinnissippi
Snowing in Sinnissippi for Christmas
merry christmas to all
merry christmas to all
Rain/snow mix Sunday
Ethan's Christmas Day Forecast -- 12/25/2021
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge