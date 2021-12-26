Rockford native James Robinson suffers torn Achilles vs. Jets

NEW YORK (WIFR) - Following Sunday’s loss 26-21 loss to the New York Jets, Jaguars Interim Head Coach Darrell Bevell said RB James Robinson has suffered a torn Achilles. Robinson fell to the ground in the backfield of a non-contact play and was able to walk off the field under his own power before being carted off.

Heading into Sunday’s game against New York Robinson had over 750 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on the season.

Bevell described Robinson’s injury as a “tough blow”.

