Jubilee Center hosts Christmas meal

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There was a free hot meal for those who needed it at the Jubilee Center in Rockford today. Emmanuel Episcopal Church provided food, clothing and song at the shelter today.

The church hosts a meal every Saturday. This year it just happened to fall on Christmas Day. The shelter expanded their program to have free clothes for those who need it, as well as caroling throughout the meal. Not to mention, the dinner featured holiday favorites like turkey, mashed potatoes, and more.

“A hot meal, I mean they’re very appreciative,” says Tammy Lewis, a coordinator from the Episcopal church. We’ve had a lot of people that have taken the clothing that’s been donated, and we have regulars that are here, but today I see that we have a lot of new folks too.”

On years where Christmas doesn’t fall on a Saturday, Lewis says the church hosts their Christmas meal the Saturday before the holiday.

