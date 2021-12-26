Hard Rock Casino stays open for Christmas

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Whatever your Christmas traditions may be, the Hard Rock Casino makes sure they’re an option for your plans for the holiday. The casino is open all day today.

Hard Rock has raked in impressive earnings in its first two months in business, bringing in over $4 million in November, and staff think today will be no different. They say, since it’s the first few months of the casino’s operations, it’s difficult to predict how many people will come by, but they’re optimistic.

“Typically what happens, you know, once family stuff is done, dinner’s over, typically Christmas gets pretty busy, so we’re expecting that,” says Casino President Geno Iafrate. “We’ll have to wait and see if that actually happens. We’ve never had a Christmas here in Rockford, so we don’t know.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.