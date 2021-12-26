Advertisement

Hard Rock Casino stays open for Christmas

By Marta Berglund
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Whatever your Christmas traditions may be, the Hard Rock Casino makes sure they’re an option for your plans for the holiday. The casino is open all day today.

Hard Rock has raked in impressive earnings in its first two months in business, bringing in over $4 million in November, and staff think today will be no different. They say, since it’s the first few months of the casino’s operations, it’s difficult to predict how many people will come by, but they’re optimistic.

“Typically what happens, you know, once family stuff is done, dinner’s over, typically Christmas gets pretty busy, so we’re expecting that,” says Casino President Geno Iafrate. “We’ll have to wait and see if that actually happens. We’ve never had a Christmas here in Rockford, so we don’t know.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alize Q. Smith, 24, was sentenced to four years prison time in an Illinois Correctional...
McHenry County man questioned in connection to triple homicide in Belvidere
Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago,...
4 people injured after shooting at Chicago-area mall
17-year-old shot in early Thursday morning Freeport shooting.
Community fears for their safety after early morning Freeport shooting
Bambi the deer was injured during hunting season and now faces possible relocation
Byron family works to save four-legged friend
What you need to know about garbage pick-up on Christmas and New Year’s day

Latest News

Jubilee Christmas Dinner
Jubilee Center hosts Christmas meal
Local churches celebrate Christmas
Area churches practice Christmas traditions
Rain/snow mix Sunday
Ethan's Christmas Day Forecast -- 12/25/2021
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge