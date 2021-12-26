A few more mild days ahead of us but with some messy times before we turn colder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What a Christmas it’s been from a weather standpoint. While we didn’t have a white Christmas at all, it certainly was nice to see the widespread sunshine and mild temperatures. Because of that, Christmas 2021 will have a place in the record books for Rockford’s weather history. If you’re enjoying the mild conditions, the days left of that are numbered before we get back to reality with near and slightly below normal temperatures coming into view.

The mild month continued for Christmas with a few more above-normal days coming. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

After Friday’s record-tying high of 55 degrees, the widespread sunshine gave our temperatures once again a nice boost to 51 degrees for Rockford’s high. While it isn’t the warmest Christmas Day on record, our temperature reading means Christmas 2021 joins a special group of Christmas’s in our weather history. There have only been two other Christmas’s (2019 and 1982) where both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in those years had high temperatures of 50 degrees or higher. The 2021 holiday is now the third to join that group.

In addition, Christmas Day 2021 also marked only the fifth time on December 25 where temperatures were 50 degrees or higher. It also continues a record-breaking month, as December 25 marked the 11th day of the month containing temperatures of 50 degrees or higher. This has never been achieved before as the previous record for most days of 50 degrees or higher in a given December was ten days.

Christmas Day marked the 11th Day of the month where we had a high of 50°+, something that has never happened in any December in Rockford. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Now there are more mild days ahead of us in the Stateline but it will be quite messy at times over that stretch. Sunday will start off dry with a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures once again getting into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. An approaching system will move in Sunday night around dinner time. For many spots, especially north, it will start with rain possibly mixed with snow before turning to all rain overnight and into early Monday.

Sunday will start dry with increasing clouds through the day. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Some rain is expected Sunday night, possibly mixed with snow north early. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Skies will quickly clear out on Monday allowing for temperatures to once again soar to near 50 degrees. This will serve as the ‘break’ day before a messy Tuesday follows with a cold front that will put an end to the mild temperatures we’ve had. Tuesday will likely start dry before a wintry cocktail of rain, snow and maybe some freezing rain will move in around the late morning to midday hours. The type of precipitation will depend on temperature, which will be falling as the day goes on.

The mild conditions will continue through Tuesday before a cold front puts an end to all of that. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Messy weather is expected Tuesday followed by a transition to colder, more typical late December temperatures by late in the week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

All precipitation from this second system will finish late Tuesday night before we clear out and cool down starting Wednesday. While we’ll have a few dry days to end 2021 Thursday and Friday, highs will be much more seasonable in the low-to-mid 30s. It’s also looking likely the seasonable conditions will continue through New Year’s and into 2022. In fact, the Climate Prediction Center is saying that slightly below normal temperatures are slightly favored as we go into January 2022.

By the end of next week, we'll be cooling down towards normal. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Get ready for it to feel more like winter, as cooler than normal temperatures are on the horizon towards the new year. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

