Area churches practice Christmas traditions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Churches around Rockford kept their Christmas traditions alive today with worship service and liturgy. At Saint Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, the liturgy began at 10 a.m.

“It’s a great mystery. An eternal god has a birthday,” says Father Tom Papagiannis, of the Greek Orthodox church. “He sent his son and that proves to us that he’s a personal and loving god. He’s never more personal than when we’re in community together in the church, partaking in the Eucharist.”

Papagiannis says, in the Greek Orthodox tradition, believers begin fasting 40 days before Christmas day. They don’t eat meat or dairy, and they avoid oil. He says the goal of this tradition is to detach from the world to reflect on the day’s meaning. Christmas is the culmination of the season, celebrated with feasting and worship.

