Mild conditions continue through the weekend with a few soggy times in view
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Christmas Eve 2019, Rockford reached 55 degrees and tied the record for the warmest Christmas Eve ever. For Christmas Eve 2021, we were so close with our high of 54 degrees. That’s 22 degrees above the normal high of 32° and there is more mild air on the way. But we are looking for cooler times ahead, too along with some needed rain chances.
Friday’s high of 54 degrees marked the 10th day with a high temperature of 50 degrees or more this month, which ties the all-time record that was set in December 2015 and December 1941. It also marked the 251st day of 2021 that had a high temperature of 50 degrees or more, which is the second-most of all time. Because of that, it should come as no surprise that December 2021 is one of the warmest ever.
As it stands right now, December 2021 now has its own spot as the third-warmest December in terms of average temperature for Rockford. Through December 24, RFD’s average temperature is 35.7 degrees. With above normal high temperatures in the forecast through Tuesday, it’s likely we’ll move up on that list, too along with perhaps hitting 50 degrees a couple of more times.
Drizzle, light rain, and patchy fog are possible overnight into Saturday morning so just be careful if you will be out driving at all through the overnight hours. Have the sunglasses handy on Saturday because skies will quickly clear out in the morning making for lots of sunshine for Christmas Day 2021. Temperatures will once again soar into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees in some locales.
Sunday will be dry while remaining mild in the mid-40s for high temperatures. Precipitation looks to arrive Sunday evening perhaps as a rain/snow mix but it will overwhelmingly be a rainmaker Sunday night through very early Monday morning. Then we’ll temporarily dry out Monday where highs once again will approach or even surpass the 50-degree mark.
Another storm system will arrive Tuesday as highs will be well into the 40s. But we’ll start the day Tuesday with temperatures near or slightly below freezing. Because of that, I think some snow/freezing rain could start the day Tuesday before turning to all rain as the temperature rise above freezing.
After Tuesday’s cold front, expect temperatures back into the 30s starting Wednesday. That’s actually near normal for this time of the year. Previewing New Year’s as of now looks dry and seasonable with highs in the 30s but 2022 may start with a bit of a chill with highs in the 20s potentially for January 1 and 2.
