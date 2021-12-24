Advertisement

Roscoe family spices up Christmas tree

The Baxter family in Roscoe has been finding the ugliest Christmas tree possible for the past 2 years.
Charlie Brown Christmas tree
Charlie Brown Christmas tree(Stephanie Quirk)
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Baxter family in Roscoe always looked for the most beautiful Christmas tree in the past. That is until they decided to change things up, when they were inspired by A Charlie Brown Christmas.

“It didn’t disappoint, I said get the worst one you can find...and we did,” said Beth Baxter, the mastermind behind the tradition.

They originally named the tree “Branch”, but after they decorated it, they decided to spice up the name and call her “Branch Devereaux”, which is inspired by the glamorous Blanch Devereaux of the hit sitcom, Golden Girls.

“Even when we bought the tree...the people that were selling it to us, were like, your positive you want that tree...someone cut it down on accident,” said Brenna Baxter. I said yes, that is our tree.”

Chloe Baxter says it gives her joy to take something that no one wants and turn it into something special.

“It’s just, really bringing some light to not everything has to be perfect around the holidays,” said Brenna. “Some people don’t get to be with their family’s, and don’t get to see all their loved ones... people that have passed or people that can’t be with them, you can still find beauty in things that may not be the best circumstance.”

The tree has gotten a lot of attention from friends and family of the Baxter’s because its unique from the usual Christmas traditions.

