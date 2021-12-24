Advertisement

Rockford Rescue Mission spreads the Christmas spirit through their annual Christmas Banquet

The Rockford Rescue Mission spreads yuletide cheer to its residents and guests with the 57-th annual Christmas banquet Thursday afternoon.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Rescue Mission leaders say it’s a way to make a happy holiday tradition for anyone staying with the mission or any community members who have fallen on hard times. While enjoying a free meal, visitors could enjoy some live Christmas tunes. If someone didn’t want to come in, they could pick up a meal and a gift from the to-go table. Communications Director Abby Finley says she’s thankful she and the volunteers are able to lift the spirits of so many stateliners. “So, it’s a great way to not only celebrate with our guests and residents staying in house here with us, but to reach out to our community and give them the items they need to get through a cold winter like this,” Abby Finley says. “This is a family. I’m so happy I’m here. I could not believe I have friends and family here and after I leave here to know I have them. And God, I’ve always believed in God my whole life, but to have a relationship with God means everything to me,” Mission resident David Connelly expresses.

