Rockford Hospitals spread heart-warming Christmas cheer to sick child patients

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hospitals in Rockford make the holidays a bit more bright for hundreds of sick patients not able to see their family’s this Christmas due to COVID. Rockford hospitals work with people throughout the community to let patients know they are not alone. At UW health Swedish American, “Santa’s elves” stop by to make sure each sick child gets a toy. Down the road at OSF, Deacon Armando Regalado and Sister John Mary bring joy through melodies, singing Christmas carols for sick patients and the medical staff. “You know, it’s never easy to be in the hospital, and certainly for kids, especially over the holidays...it’s so hard. So, to be able to brighten their day, and for them to have some excitement even though they are here is absolutely, 100% rewarding.” UW Health Child Care Coordinator Stacey Zell-Weavel expresses.

