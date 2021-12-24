Advertisement

Rockford Hospitals spread heart-warming Christmas cheer to sick child patients

Hospitals partner with others to help child patients feel the Christmas spirit this season
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hospitals in Rockford make the holidays a bit more bright for hundreds of sick patients not able to see their family’s this Christmas due to COVID. Rockford hospitals work with people throughout the community to let patients know they are not alone. At UW health Swedish American, “Santa’s elves” stop by to make sure each sick child gets a toy. Down the road at OSF, Deacon Armando Regalado and Sister John Mary bring joy through melodies, singing Christmas carols for sick patients and the medical staff. “You know, it’s never easy to be in the hospital, and certainly for kids, especially over the holidays...it’s so hard. So, to be able to brighten their day, and for them to have some excitement even though they are here is absolutely, 100% rewarding.” UW Health Child Care Coordinator Stacey Zell-Weavel expresses.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alize Q. Smith, 24, was sentenced to four years prison time in an Illinois Correctional...
McHenry County man questioned in connection to triple homicide in Belvidere
File photo
Four shot, one person in custody in Oakbrook Mall shooting
A multi-vehicle crash closed portions of Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec....
Icy conditions cause dozens of crashes, closures of Wis. interstate
According to WGCL, Robbie Roper, died after undergoing anesthesia complications from a medical...
Standout Georgia high school quarterback died, parents say
Rockford Fire and Police Departments
Garage fire spreads to house in Rockford

Latest News

Don Carter brews up exclusive craft beer in support of autism
Don Carter brews up exclusive craft beer in support of autism
Illinois Senator recounts harrowing details of carjacking
Illinois State Senator recounts harrowing details of being carjacked
Bambi the deer was injured during hunting season and now faces possible relocation
Byron family works to save four-legged friend
Bambi the deer was injured during hunting season and now faces possible relocation
Family in Byron works to save Four-Legged Friend