Rare bird from Asia spotted in Massachusetts

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(CNN) - A rare Steller’s sea eagle has been spotted in a Massachusetts state park, thousands of miles from its native habitat.

State wildlife experts say no one knows how it got so far from home, which should be in eastern Russia or parts of Asia.

They say it could have gotten caught up in a storm and blown off course, or it may have made a basic navigational error.

Whatever the case, birdwatchers are flocking to the park to get a glimpse.

The state officials said it’s likely the same eagle that’s been spotted in Alaska and Canada, and no one knows if the very lost bird will ever return to its normal range.

They say Steller’s sea eagles are some of the largest raptors in the world and can weigh up to 20 pounds, with an 8-foot wingspan.

Steller’s sea eagles are listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species.

There are only about 3,600 to 4,600 mature individuals living in the wild.

