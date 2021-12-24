Advertisement

Illinois State Senator recounts harrowing details of being carjacked

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BROADVIEW, Ill. (WIFR) - The second highest ranking democrat in the Illinois senate recounts the harrowing details of being carjacked at gunpoint with her husband this week. Senator Kimberly Lightford and her husband were carjacked in west suburban Broadview just before 10 pm Tuesday night. Police say three masked subjects hijacked their black Mercedes Benz SUV and several gunshots were fired. Witnesses told police they heard Lightford say “please don’t shoot my husband,” then the suspects took off in the her car. “She said ‘Take whatever you want,’ so they took her purse, her car, and everything that was in her car... then they took off,” witnesses further state.

