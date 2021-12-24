Don Carter brews up exclusive craft beer in support of autism

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Jayme Funk is the man behind the creation of the new and exclusive craft beer. He says he partnered with Church Street Brewing Company to release this specialty beer Thursday. He named the ale “Different, Not Broken.” Funk says 100% of the profits earned will go towards autistic children in the area. Funk says he feels compelled to do this because he understands what it’s like, having a child of his own with autism. “It’s special. It was all designed here and the label actually says ‘815′ on it, and it’s really special and it means a lot to me because my son’s autistic and 1 in every 44 kids every year are diagnosed with autism,” Funk says.

