Advertisement

Don Carter brews up exclusive craft beer in support of autism

Don Carter Lanes in Rockford brews up a batch of craft beer unique only to the 8-1-5... and it supports those with autism.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Jayme Funk is the man behind the creation of the new and exclusive craft beer. He says he partnered with Church Street Brewing Company to release this specialty beer Thursday. He named the ale “Different, Not Broken.” Funk says 100% of the profits earned will go towards autistic children in the area. Funk says he feels compelled to do this because he understands what it’s like, having a child of his own with autism. “It’s special. It was all designed here and the label actually says ‘815′ on it, and it’s really special and it means a lot to me because my son’s autistic and 1 in every 44 kids every year are diagnosed with autism,” Funk says.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alize Q. Smith, 24, was sentenced to four years prison time in an Illinois Correctional...
McHenry County man questioned in connection to triple homicide in Belvidere
File photo
Four shot, one person in custody in Oakbrook Mall shooting
A multi-vehicle crash closed portions of Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec....
Icy conditions cause dozens of crashes, closures of Wis. interstate
According to WGCL, Robbie Roper, died after undergoing anesthesia complications from a medical...
Standout Georgia high school quarterback died, parents say
Rockford Fire and Police Departments
Garage fire spreads to house in Rockford

Latest News

Rockford Hospitals spread heart-warming Christmas cheer to sick child patients
Rockford Hospitals spread heart-warming Christmas cheer to sick child patients
Illinois Senator recounts harrowing details of carjacking
Illinois State Senator recounts harrowing details of being carjacked
Bambi the deer was injured during hunting season and now faces possible relocation
Byron family works to save four-legged friend
Bambi the deer was injured during hunting season and now faces possible relocation
Family in Byron works to save Four-Legged Friend