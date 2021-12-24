COVID-19: Year in Review

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As we count down to the new year and reflect on 2021, it’s tempting to try and block out COVID-19 from our memories. This year brought its own share of pandemic obstacles, including two new variants.

“We’ve learned a lot, but we have a lot to learn,” says Dr. Sandra Martell, Winnebago County’s Public Health Administrator. “I looked back at the data and it was very sad. At the time last year in December of 2020, we reported 171 deaths cumulatively. When we’re reporting death rates now, it’s over 600. In a year’s time, we’ve lost that many individuals in our community. Vibrant members of people’s families, you know, our colleagues in our work environments.”

While it’s difficult to look past the tragedies, health experts say this year had positives in relation to the virus. OSF Healthcare Saint Anthony Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen Bartlett says the medical community has made progress towards putting an end to the virus.

“We’re much better at handling COVID. We have more tools to manage patients. Hospitals in Rockford have all gotten very good at flexing their staff and their beds,” he explains. “There’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Dr. Martell agrees, saying the community’s flexibility and recent scientific advances over the past year are something to be proud of.

“We showed that were capable of adapting, and I look back an I think about how far we have come, and all of the advances that have been made in the science, the vaccines, the treatments,” she explains.

Going into the new year, Doctors Martell and Bartlett say, as hard as it may be, staying diligent is the best way to put the pandemic behind us.

“Just the word COVID is getting old,” Bartlett says. “We’re going to get through this. What they can do to make their own lives easier is to make that re-consideration around the vaccine.”

