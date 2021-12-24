Community fears for their safety after early morning Freeport shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The shooting of a 17-year-old in Freeport early Thursday morning raises fear in people who live near the site of the violence.

Now, neighbors say they’re worried about their safety and the future of the community.

Ron and Darcy Mayry moved into their Walnut Ave. home nine years ago because the neighborhood seemed safe, they feel it’s not like that anymore, but it’s their response to the early-morning shooting that concerns them more. They didn’t react because they say it happens way too often.

“Police came and knocked on our door asking us if we’ve seen anything. Anything can happen - it’s just not safe anymore,” said Ron & Darcy Mayry, Freeport residents.

In the 200 block of South Walnut Avenue in Freeport, police responded early Thursday morning to gun fire that hit a 17-year-old sending him to the hospital.

Neighbors say it’s a common tale that’s acted out in growing numbers.

“It’s the younger ones that are getting shot, you know we’ve got teenagers that are the same age of some of the kids that have gotten shot and killed and it’s terrifying,” said Darcy.

Ron and Darcy Mayry installed security cameras at their home after several reports of crimes involving teens.

“Our house and the neighbors house got shot with paint balls - no idea why but - we got that on camera, he came out with his paintball gun and mask on and just shot both of our houses,” Ron & Darcy Mayry said.

Security cameras at a nearby convenience store caught the moments surrounding the shooting. It shows a car driving back and forth, then a man running away from the scene.

They Mayry’s say they feel for the officers investigating these crimes.

“They’re doing the best they can with what they have, I mean they’re constantly up and down I mean they can’t catch everything,” Darcy said.

They want something to be done and soon.

“If you see something say something - we’re big advocates for that and that’s why we got the cameras, anything we can do to help them to prevent something like this to happen again, we’ll do it,” Darcy said.

23 News also spoke with several customers at the convenience store. Most of them said they’re saddened to see so many guns on the street and how easily they get into the hands of teens.

Anyone who knows something about this shooting is asked to call Freeport Police or Crime Stoppers.

