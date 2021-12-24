Advertisement

Byron family works to save four-legged friend

Bambi the deer was injured during hunting season and now faces possible relocation
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - A community rallies behind a four-legged friend thanks to one Byron family leading the fight. Hundreds of deer frequent forest preserves in Byron, but only one deer several residents hold close to their hearts, risks losing her home after an accident. Bambi, a friendly neighborhood deer, was injured while hiding from hunters down by the river during hunting season. A few concerned neighbors and local law enforcement called a local animal rehabilitation clinic in hopes to get her help, however, this involves moving Bambi from her home.

“She did get a fish hook and I was told that a police officer did remove it,” said Patti Messina, a friend of Bambi’s. “They said they were gonna take her in, check her out, and take her to a safer place. And not bring her back to the home she knows.”

According to Byron Forest Preserve District, it’s common practice to leave the deer to deal with injuries themselves, as they are very hard to catch. So, there is a chance Bambi just isn’t caught.

With that being said, the Messina family says they will do everything in their power to make sure Bambi can stay at the forest preserve. Right now, they have an online petition they encourage people to sign. However, it’s important not to blow up the phones of wildlife rehab centers in the area.

Their job is just to respond to calls about injured animals so they can treat them, not relocate them. If wildlife centers are overwhelmed with a high call volume, they can’t treat animals in need of help.

A link to the petition can be found here.

