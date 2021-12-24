A bit dreary at times but remaining mild heading into Christmas

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Temperatures Thursday were nearly 20 degrees above where we were on Wednesday with a high temperature of 48 degrees in Rockford. The clouds will also stick around but the seasonably mild conditions will also stick around as Christmas arrives here.

Our high of 48 degrees Thursday marked the 19th day of above-normal temperatures in December 2021. It also aids in getting our average temperature up a smidge to Rockford now having an average temperature of 35.5 degrees so far for December 2021. This means we are currently tied with December 1923 for the third warmest December on record for Rockford. It’s also likely we’ll move up in the days ahead because we have the next six days with well above-normal temperatures.

Some areas on Christmas Eve Friday will see some drizzle to start before in the afternoon and evening it turns to a more steady light rainfall. This will continue into Christmas morning on Saturday on a very scattered basis with some spots maybe even a few snowflakes. Otherwise, expect Christmas Eve to have highs in the 50s and potentially hit or get near the record high of 55 degrees that was set back on Christmas Eve 2019.

Highs in the mid-to-upper 40s are forecast for Christmas Day Saturday with that rain chance early in the morning. After that, we’ll see our skies quickly clear with a chance to see the sunshine. Unfortunately, no White Christmas for the Stateline again this year.

Our next round of precipitation will likely come late Sunday with a rain/snow mix looking likely. This will be our most widespread precipitation chance over the course of the next week. Highs will remain very much above normal in the mid-to-upper 40s through Wednesday with another round of mixed precipitation on Tuesday. After that, more seasonable conditions in the 30s will be around as 2021 ends and we welcome 2022 next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.