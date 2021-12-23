What you need to know about garbage pick-up on Christmas and New Year’s day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Holiday weeks can get confusing, especially when it comes to hours of operation and business closing.

Since Christmas day 2021 falls on a Saturday, residential garbage pick-up for the city of Rockford will not be impacted or delayed.

New Year’s day 2022 falls on a Saturday as well, which means residential garbage pick-up for the city of Rockford will not be impacted or delayed.

Rock river disposal runs regular garbage pick-up Monday through Thursday. When major holidays fall on a scheduled garbage pickup day, service gets delayed one day.

Major holidays include:

New Year’s Day

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

