What you need to know about garbage pick-up on Christmas and New Year’s day

(WJRT)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Holiday weeks can get confusing, especially when it comes to hours of operation and business closing.

Since Christmas day 2021 falls on a Saturday, residential garbage pick-up for the city of Rockford will not be impacted or delayed.

New Year’s day 2022 falls on a Saturday as well, which means residential garbage pick-up for the city of Rockford will not be impacted or delayed.

Rock river disposal runs regular garbage pick-up Monday through Thursday. When major holidays fall on a scheduled garbage pickup day, service gets delayed one day.

Major holidays include:

  • New Year’s Day
  • Memorial Day
  • Independence Day
  • Labor Day
  • Thanksgiving Day
  • Christmas Day

