Advertisement

Texas board withdraws pardon recommendation for George Floyd

FILE- A button that reads "I can't breathe," adorns the jacket of a mourner before the funeral...
FILE- A button that reads "I can't breathe," adorns the jacket of a mourner before the funeral for George Floyd on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Houston. Political observers are watching whether Texas' governor will posthumously pardon Floyd for a 2004 arrest before the end of the year.(Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas board has withdrawn a unanimous pardon recommendation for George Floyd over a 2004 drug arrest in Houston.

The Texas Board of Pardon and Paroles says it had identified “procedural errors” in how pardons were issued this year.

The same board in October had unanimously recommended that Floyd be pardoned over his arrest by a Houston police officer whom prosecutors have since accused of falsifying his casework.

Floyd lived in Houston for much of his life before his death in 2020 in the custody of a white Minneapolis police officer.

Allison Mathis, a public defender in Houston who submitted the pardon application on behalf of Floyd, called the last-minute withdraw a “ridiculous farce.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alize Q. Smith, 24, was sentenced to four years prison time in an Illinois Correctional...
McHenry County man questioned in connection to triple homicide in Belvidere
The community has raised over $21 thousand for the family to properly memorialize their lost...
GoFundMe raises over $21 thousand dollars for two boys shot in Belvidere
According to WGCL, Robbie Roper, died after undergoing anesthesia complications from a medical...
Standout Georgia high school quarterback died, parents say
Two children and one adult found dead in the 600 block of Union Ave., Belvidere, on Sunday...
Belvidere police investigate deaths of father, two sons as triple homicide
Ryan and Emma were able to hold their daughter, Mary Kate, and say goodbye.
Colts center Ryan Kelly and wife mourn the sudden loss of their baby girl

Latest News

Rockford Fire and Police Departments
Garage fire spreads to house in Rockford
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The...
Jurors review recordings of Holmes’ boasts to investors
Theodore Kaczynski looks around as U.S. Marshals prepare to take him down the steps at the...
‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski moved to prison medical facility
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter was found guilty on all counts in the killing...
Kim Potter found guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright's killing