Shoppers flock to stores to buy last minute holiday gifts

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Shoppers descended upon Forest Plaza in Rockford in droves Wednesday afternoon to get last minute Christmas gifts. Last minute shoppers rushed to stores to get gifts that couldn’t be ordered online in time for a Christmas delivery.

Cultureshock owner Skyler Davis says his store is experiencing a boom in business unlike anything they’ve ever seen before in their 15 years of operation.

“We’ve definitely had a huge uptick in people,” said Davis. “Some people are starting their Christmas shopping actually but a lot of last minute and a lot of add on gifts and probably one our biggest weekends ever.”

Rockford is actually experiencing more people shopping locally around the board, eager to get home made gifts for family and friends.

“So many people want to see Rockford and the Winnebago County area stay unique. And buying locally is one way we can support the businesses that make us not a cookie cutter place,” said Winnebago County Shop Local President Lauren Vanags.

According to a 2020 KLARNA study, 79% of holiday shoppers leave their shopping until the last minute. Out of those shoppers, the most popular last minute gift? Jewelry.

