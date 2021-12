ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There’s only a few weeks left to catch one of the most magical attractions in the area.

The Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens light show “All Aglow” is open for visits every night until the park closes at 10 p.m. Sightseers can visit the garden attraction until January 9, 2022.

