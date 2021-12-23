Marquette’s Jordan King all smiles heading into holiday break

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WIFR) - Marquette’s Jordan King has found a different gear this season. In her third year with the program, King is averaging a career-best 11.8 points per game. She scored 14 of her game-high 18 points in the second half as the Golden Eagles beat Cincinnati 60-49 Wednesday afternoon at the Al McGuire Center.

MU starts off the second half with an 8-2 run! MU leads 32-18 with 7:01 to play in the third quarter.#muwbb pic.twitter.com/cpGkidu58I — Marquette WBB (@MarquetteWBB) December 22, 2021

The 18 points were also a season-high for King. She finished the game 6-13 from the field while tying for a career-high six made free throws. King was always a walking bucket in high school, breaking the NIC-10 all-time scoring record at Hononegah (2,505 points). But since arriving in Milwaukee, she hasn’t been asked to carry the same scoring load as she did with the Lady Indians.

Her average points per game have gone up each season, as has her assists and minutes per game. King says she’s had more of an attack mindset now in her junior year.

“There’s times where coach is even on me to be more aggressive and I didn’t even notice it,” explained King. “So, just kind into that is just to come in with a mentality about myself. Make me part of the offense where in past years kind of facilitating and stuff like that. I think that we’ve really got some stuff built in that allows me to do that.”

King has also been called upon to be more of a leader on and off the court. Something she credits learning from players like graduate student Lauren Van Kleuenen for.

“I’ve been able to pull some things at different times with that. I think that just as my experience has developed, that leadership has too.”

Marquette heads into the holiday break 9-3 overall, winning five of its last six. King will get to enjoy the weekend back in the Stateline before diving back into Big East play.

“We got a couple days to enjoy with family. Obviously, it’s a great time to get back home and see some people we haven’t seen in a couple months,” said King.

“And then when we get back the 26th, it’s back to that grind mentality. Opening conference play again with UConn. Just getting back into the scout mentality. Excited to get another chance at them after last year and just kind of how they’ve been playing this year. So, we’re super excited, but we’ll take some time at home first.”

