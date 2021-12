ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rather cloudy skies and breezy this Thursday with highs in the middle 40′s. More clouds than sunshine for Christmas Eve with highs around 50. A few scattered rain showers to get our Christmas Day started with highs in the middle 40′s. Slight chances for a rain snow mix heading into Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.