Is Santa Real? Check out his house on Zillow.

NORTH POLE, AK. (WIFR) - The popular real estate website, Zillow, shared updated photos of Mr. and Mrs. Clauses property on their website this winter.

Even though its off the market (for obvious reasons), Santa fans can sneak a peak at the “winter lover’s paradise” from the comfort of their home computer.

The Clauses three bed, two bath single family home built in 1822 boasts 2,500 square feet with renovations made as recently as 2013.

Highlights of the property include a community of tiny elf homes, a state-of-the-art toy-making facility, garage with space for an all-weather sleigh and of course, stables that board reindeer.

The 25 acre winter wonderland is estimated at over $1 million.

The full listing, complete with pictures of Santa’s living quarters, can be found on Zillow’s website here.

