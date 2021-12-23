Advertisement

IDOT re-opens lanes where possible for holiday travel

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Christmas holiday to minimize travel disruption.(WGEM)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Traffic is expected to increase during the holiday and The Illinois Department of Transportation wants to help drivers get to their destinations safely and quickly.

IDOT announced Thursday that non-emergency lane closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26.

Work zone speed limits will remain in effect where posted. Motorists can expect delays and are encouraged to plan extra time for trips through work zone areas.

As always, to avoid the work area, alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

