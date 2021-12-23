On the heels of Illinois’ new congressional map, congressmen look toward 2022 midterm elections

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The 2022 midterm elections are still months away, but Rep. Mike Bost (R-Ill.) is already in campaign mode.

“I started working on getting endorsements of Republican county chairmen of the 34 counties,” said Bost. “I have 24 at this time.”

Under the state’s new congressional map, Rep. Bost and Rep. Mary Miller were drawn into the state’s 12th district which covers the southern portion of Illinois.

“My hope is to talk her out of not running so that money can be used specifically to go into a general election,” said Bost.

With Illinois downsizing from 18 to 17 seats, the map, which will be used for elections through 2030, is geared toward creating a congressional delegation of 14 Democrats and three Republicans. The current split is 13 to 5.

The map could be critical in helping Democrats hold on to their majority in Congress with the 2022 midterm elections: especially since Pew Research finds out of the 35 states in control of map making, Republicans are in charge in more than twice the states.

Under the new map, Republican Congressmen Adam Kinzinger and Darin LaHood were drawn into the 16th district.

As a result, Kinzinger has decided not to seek re-election while LaHood said the expanded territory is a “new opportunity to meet people and be engaged.”

“I now move north up to the Rockford area, to the quad cities area all the way to South Beloit,” said LaHood.

While LaHood said he’s “happy” he gets to keep the core of his district, he’s “frustrated” with the new map.

In the future, he said he supports having a non-partisan group redrawing congressional lines.

“I’ve been a supporter of the Fair Maps Initiative where you’d have an independent commission draw lines,” said LaHood. “That’s what we do in a lot of other states.”

According to Ballotpedia, eight states use commissions for congressional redistricting.

Rep. Mary Miller did not grant the Washington News Bureau’s multiple requests for comment for this report, but in a December “Politico” report, Miller is quoted as saying she intends to “seek re-election.”

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.