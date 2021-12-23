Genoa-Kingston rallies to beat Rockford Christian, will play for E.C. Nichols tournament title Thursday

MARENGO, Ill. (WIFR) - While many area teams are taking a break during the holidays, some are playing in tournaments all over the state. One of the few tourneys that will wrap up before Christmas is the 71st annual E.C. Nichols Holiday Classic in Marengo.

Genoa-Kingston (9-2, 1-0) overcame a ten-point halftime deficit to beat Rockford Christian 54-51, advancing to the tournament championship on Thursday. The Cogs were led by Alec Golembiewski and Jake Oates, each scoring 14 points.

Heading into the second trailing by two, the Royal Lions (7-5, 0-1) opened the quarter on a 13-1 run to go up 19-9. They held a 24-14 lead at the break. But the Cogs didn’t panic, outscoring Rockford Christian 40-27 in the second half to get the win.

In other action involving BNC teams, Winnebago won big over North Boone 71-47.

