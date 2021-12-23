Advertisement

Freeport sees another shooting, 17-year-old wounded

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport, Ill. is seeing an uptick in shootings at the end of this year.

Freeport police responded to the 200 block of S. Walnut early Thursday morning. Officers found a 17-year-old male with non-life threatening gunshot wounds at the scene. The teen was transported to Freeport Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Freeport Police Department continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information about this crime can contact Freeport police or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers.

