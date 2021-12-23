As COVID cases surge, Rockford Mayor discusses safe practices for the holidays

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Wednesday, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara hosted an online conversation with health experts on the virus to discuss practices for the holidays.

The number of deaths from COVID in Winnebago County is increasing by more than 20% for 2 consecutive weeks with less than 20% of ICU beds in the area are available.

“The vast majority of patients that were hospitalized were unvaccinated. And the proportion is even greater when they’re ICU patients. It’s very very rare to see a vaccinated person end up in an intensive care unit,” OSF Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen Bartlett says.

