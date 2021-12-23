Chilly air will be brief as we warm-up, turn more active towards Christmas

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wednesday marked only the fourth day in December 2021 with below normal temperatures. The chilly times will only be brief as mild air returns just in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Wednesday marked a huge difference over the last week here. Last Wednesday, Rockford reached 69 degrees for a high temperature and today is was 41 degrees colder with a high of only 28 degrees. In fact, today’s high was four degrees below normal and marked only the fourth time of the month with below normal temperatures. So it should come as no surprise that December 2021 currently stands as the fourth warmest December ever for Rockford with an average temperature of 35.4 degrees.

Remember what occurred a week ago? Record-breaking highs 41 degrees above our high today. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

As it stands right now, December 2021 would finish as the 4th warmest December ever for Rockford. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

There are warmer days ahead too so it’s possible we’ll move further up in that list over the next nine days. Highs in the upper 40s return on Thursday along with an ever-so-slight rain chance on Thursday. Most of us will remain dry but a stray sprinkle can’t be ruled out in the afternoon.

A sprinkle or two could occur Thursday but those chances are low as most of us will remain overwhelmingly dry. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

It’ll be pretty similar on Christmas Eve Friday, too but the rain chances will be a tad higher with very light scattered showers possible Friday afternoon. The warming trend will also continue with highs getting into the 50s on Friday!

A slight chance for rain Friday into Saturday, with slightly cooler temperatures this weeken (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

There will be no White Christmas for the Stateline this year again as temperatures on Christmas Day on Saturday look to be in the mid-to-upper 40s with a chance for a stray rain or snow shower in the morning. The biggest thing to walk away with for Christmas this year is that both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will not be complete washouts at all with very mild temperatures.

The overall trend is calling for mild temperatures for the next week or so at least. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We are also looking at an increased chance of rain on Sunday, with areas of rain/snow mix north of I-80 Sunday night. This includes the Stateline and it will all depend on temperatures with what falls Sunday night. Our current thoughts are that there will be more rain with some snow showers mixed in.

We'll turn a bit more active over the next few days. Best precip chances exist for now Sunday night. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Monday looks dry with a high of 44 degrees before the next weather-maker is forecast to arrive on Tuesday with another rain and snow chance. As we get towards the end of 2021 next week, expect temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s which still are above normal. In addition, there is a chance for snow late next Thursday and into New Year’s Eve on Friday but that will change as the days go forward!

