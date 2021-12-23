Advertisement

Behavioral task force awarded third grant by U.S. Department of Justice

It will help law enforcement respond to calls related to substance abuse and mental health to help provide the right care.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY (WIFR) - Almost $450,000 in funding will help with behavioral health response efforts in Boone County.

The Boone County Behavioral Health Task Force received another grant from the U.S. Department of justice. Funding from the three-year grant will help expand services in one of their outreach programs. It will help law enforcement respond to calls related to substance abuse and mental health to help provide the right care. The task force previously earned grants from the DOJ the past two years.

“It is absolutely needed. It’s really the missing piece for our community outreach team to make sure that we don’t have to differ between substance abuse or mental health. Whatever the individual is going through we have a team member that can assist them,” Program Manager Jessica Perillo says.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alize Q. Smith, 24, was sentenced to four years prison time in an Illinois Correctional...
McHenry County man questioned in connection to triple homicide in Belvidere
The community has raised over $21 thousand for the family to properly memorialize their lost...
GoFundMe raises over $21 thousand dollars for two boys shot in Belvidere
According to WGCL, Robbie Roper, died after undergoing anesthesia complications from a medical...
Standout Georgia high school quarterback died, parents say
Two children and one adult found dead in the 600 block of Union Ave., Belvidere, on Sunday...
Belvidere police investigate deaths of father, two sons as triple homicide
Ryan and Emma were able to hold their daughter, Mary Kate, and say goodbye.
Colts center Ryan Kelly and wife mourn the sudden loss of their baby girl

Latest News

Over 5,000 people are serving life in prison in Illinois. The majority of those incarcerated...
Earned re-entry: Advocates fight to bring back parole in Illinois
As COVID cases surge, Rockford Mayor discusses safe practices for the holidays
According to a 2020 KLARNA study, 79% of holiday shoppers leave their shopping until the last...
Shoppers flock to stores to buy last minute holiday gifts
According to a 2020 KLARNA study, 79% of holiday shoppers leave their shopping until the last...
Shoppers flock to stores for last minute gifts