Behavioral task force awarded third grant by U.S. Department of Justice

BOONE COUNTY (WIFR) - Almost $450,000 in funding will help with behavioral health response efforts in Boone County.

The Boone County Behavioral Health Task Force received another grant from the U.S. Department of justice. Funding from the three-year grant will help expand services in one of their outreach programs. It will help law enforcement respond to calls related to substance abuse and mental health to help provide the right care. The task force previously earned grants from the DOJ the past two years.

“It is absolutely needed. It’s really the missing piece for our community outreach team to make sure that we don’t have to differ between substance abuse or mental health. Whatever the individual is going through we have a team member that can assist them,” Program Manager Jessica Perillo says.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.