Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department hands out Christmas cash to residents

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WIFR) - Tis the season for giving and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is giving back to the community all thanks to one anonymous elf.

Sheriff Gary Caruana and some of his little helpers were out and about in the county Tuesday handing out $100 bills to 50 members of the community. It’s all thanks to a $5,000 gift from an anonymous donor. The sheriff’s office started the day in New Milford and made it out to Pecatonica. One woman that received the money says it was a helpful boost before the holidays.

“It’s been a rough year. I go to therapy because I rolled my car twice last year. So, I had to buy another car. It was just really great that somebody was there to just give us a little extra. It was really, really awesome,” cash recipient Marietta Lehrmann says.

