Vigil held for killed father and sons in Belvidere

Community members held a vigil for the family of 31-year-old Andrew Hintt, and his two sons killed in a home in Belvidere.
Vigil held in Belvidere for the family murdered.
Vigil held in Belvidere for the family murdered.(Stephanie Quirk)
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Community members leaned on one another tonight to honor the lives of 31-year-old Andrew Hintt, and his two sons, ages 5 and 7, lost Sunday night.

Family and the community gathered in front of the home in the 600 Block of Union Ave., which is the same location where Hintt and his sons were found shot to death, just two night earlier.

“I don’t know how anybody could do this to anyone, let alone my nephew, let alone the two boys,” said family member Theresa Thompson. “Who in their right mind could be okay with that.”

Those who attended the vigil paid their respects, laying flowers and candles, as well as toys in front of the home for the lives lost too soon.

Thompson says her two nephews were energetic loving boys that brought a smile to everyone’s face, simply by entering the room.

“We just saw them, before this horrific act happened, we were eating breakfast with them. They were just so full of life, and you know just rambunctious little boys, that loved so many things,” Thompson said. “And Andrew was a great father, and he would’ve given those kids everything, and he did.”

A family member created a Go Fundme to help support the boys mother while she grieves the death of her fiancee and two sons. If you would like to donate the link is here https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-service-for-benjamin-and-sebastian-hintt?qid=84580def56e0376f60ef2dfa0590748c.

Police are still on the search for Hintt’s missing vehicle, a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee with the license plate number listed as CT92923. If you have any information about the whereabouts of this vehicle or any information about the ongoing investigation, you can contact the Belvidere Police Department at (815) 544-9626, or Boone County Crime-stoppers.

