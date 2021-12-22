Advertisement

Rosecrance in Belvidere to add more crisis response services

Three-year grant helps clinicians expand mental health resources for clients
Boone County's Support Outreach Recovery Team adds crisis services in addition to those with...
Boone County's Support Outreach Recovery Team adds crisis services in addition to those with substance use or co-occurring disorders.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Local mental health services are priceless in this day and age.

Rosecrance Belvidere is expanding its mental health crisis response services through a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Boone County’s Support Outreach Recovery Team will be able to help those in need with the extra resources.

The three-year grant will enable certified clinicians to help law enforcement with mental health-related calls and link residents in crisis to helpful services. A previous grant is helping Rosecrance provide clinical staff to work with clients in the Boone County Jail.

“Rosecrance is proud to expand our already deep array of crisis services in the region as a partner in providing an immediate, caring response to people who are in mental health crisis,” said Rosecrance Regional President Carlene Cardosi. “We will be able to connect more people to long-term services that will make lasting positive impacts on the lives we touch.”

A member of the Boone County Behavioral Task Force, Rosecrance serves those in a mental health crisis, who experience substance abuse issues or co-occurring mental health disorders.

