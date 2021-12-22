Resident staying with family after ‘total loss’ house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A displaced resident is staying with family after their house caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Rockford Fire Department dispatched to the blaze just after 7:30 a.m. No one was home at the time a house caught fire in the 1900 block of Woodruff Ave. in Rockford.

The department tweeted this update on their response:

.@RockfordFire is on scene of a working structure fire at 1900 15th Street pic.twitter.com/Hi3G9mzk2D — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) December 22, 2021

Over 20 firefighters and three fire engines responded to the incident. First responders were able to rescue one cat and one dog from the fire.

Damages are estimated at $25,000, considering the house a ‘total loss.’ The cause of the fire is under investigation.

