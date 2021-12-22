Advertisement

Resident staying with family after ‘total loss’ house fire

Rockford Fire fighters battle heavy smoke at a 'total loss' structure fire on Wednesday morning.
Rockford Fire fighters battle heavy smoke at a 'total loss' structure fire on Wednesday morning.(Rockford Fire Department twitter)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A displaced resident is staying with family after their house caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Rockford Fire Department dispatched to the blaze just after 7:30 a.m. No one was home at the time a house caught fire in the 1900 block of Woodruff Ave. in Rockford.

The department tweeted this update on their response:

Over 20 firefighters and three fire engines responded to the incident. First responders were able to rescue one cat and one dog from the fire.

Damages are estimated at $25,000, considering the house a ‘total loss.’ The cause of the fire is under investigation.

