Railroad crossing due for upgrades near Polo in Ogle County

The Illinois Commerce Commission has approved a Stipulated Agreement to improve safety at a railroad crossing in Ogle County.(WWNY)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Safety is the top priority when it comes to railroad crossings and the Illinois Commerce Commission approved a Stipulated Agreement to improve one crossing in Ogle County.

The North Union Rd. railroad crossing near Polo, Ill., is set to recieve an event recorder and remote monitoring system among other safety improvements. BNSF Railway Company is tasked with installing the upgrades, including new automatic flashing light signals and gates with bells controlled by continuous warning time circuitry.

“These upgrades are needed and will greatly improve safety at this location. This is good news for the community and anyone who utilizes the crossing. The allocation of Grade Crossing Protection Funds enables important rail safety projects such as this to advance,” said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.

The total estimated cost of materials for the crossing upgrades is $223,364. The ICC Staff recommends that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund be used to pay 95% of the total cost, not to exceed $212,193.

All work is to be completed within a year from the order date which was November 17, 2021.

