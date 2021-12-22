Advertisement

NBA postpones Bulls’ game against Raptors amid COVID outbreak for Toronto

Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet (23) drives at Golden State Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga during...
Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet (23) drives at Golden State Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 in Toronto.(Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBM) — The NBA has postponed Wednesday night’s Bulls game against the Raptors at the United Center, after a COVID outbreak left Toronto without enough players to field a team.

The league said the Raptors do not have the league-minimum eight players available on Wednesday, so the Bulls-Raptors game has been postponed. The Raptors have eight players in the league’s COVID protocols, including Rockford native Fred VanVleet.

A makeup date has not been announced.

The Bulls had two games postponed last week due to their own COVID outbreak.

The Bulls had 10 players in protocols before the NBA parked them last week, postponing their games on Dec. 14 and 16. Chicago returned to the court Sunday, the same day the league announced five more postponements.

In an attempt to limit postponements, the league and the National Basketball Players Association have reportedly agreed to new rules about signing replacement players, and the two sides have also agreed to temporarily tighter protocols that call for more testing and stricter mask requirements from Dec. 26 to Jan. 8, per ESPN and The Athletic.

Toronto announced on Dec. 15 that it would play its home games at 50 percent capacity, and this policy took effect on Dec. 18 against the Golden State Warriors. No other NBA team has taken such a measure this season.

Postponed games in 2021-22 season

Players who are not fully vaccinated must enter health and safety protocols if they are found to be a close contact of a person who has tested positive. As of Dec. 17, players who have not received a booster shot will be subject to tighter restrictions, including game-day testing. If any player tests positive for COVID-19, he must immediately isolate until 10 days have passed from that test or the onset of symptoms, or until he tests negative on two PCR tests 24 hours apart.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children and one adult found dead in the 600 block of Union Ave., Belvidere, on Sunday...
Belvidere police investigate deaths of father, two sons as triple homicide
Alize Q. Smith, 24, was sentenced to four years prison time in an Illinois Correctional...
McHenry County man questioned in connection to triple homicides in Belvidere
Photo from August 26, 2021 of the fatal accident at Broadway and 24th St. in Rockford.
Warrant issued for driver in fatal crash on Broadway
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
Ryan and Emma were able to hold their daughter, Mary Kate, and say goodbye.
Colts center Ryan Kelly and wife mourn the sudden loss of their baby girl

Latest News

Guilford boys best Belvidere North on the road
Guilford boys best Belvidere North on the road
Guilford boys basketball won its third straight after beating Belvidere North 48-41.
Guilford’s big second half propels Vikings to third straight win
Ryan and Emma were able to hold their daughter, Mary Kate, and say goodbye.
Colts center Ryan Kelly and wife mourn the sudden loss of their baby girl
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, right, yells at referee Scott Novak after Fields was...
Penalties, mistakes hurt Bears in 17-9 loss to Vikings