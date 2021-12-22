Advertisement

Local gym and hair salon ‘toy drive battle’ a success

Clyde Henderson and Renee Johnson battled it out to see which of their businesses could raise...
Clyde Henderson and Renee Johnson battled it out to see which of their businesses could raise the most donations for the homeless this Christmas.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Clyde Henderson of The Body Factory in Machesney Park couldn’t be more proud.

His business, along with friend Renee Johnson of Amari Salon, started a ‘toy drive battle’ to see which business could raise the most donations for the homeless this holiday season.

In a post on Henderson’s personal Facebook account, he showed just how much the friendly competition raised during the event:

Johnson ended up winning the battle this year, and Henderson credits the event’s success to his clients at The Body Factory and Johnson’s clients at Amari Salon saying “Yes u did end up getting more than me (this year) but I’m cool with that cause it brought out so many more people to give.” Henderson also gave a shout-out to 23 news reporter Quini Amma for covering the story.

