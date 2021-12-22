Local gym and hair salon ‘toy drive battle’ a success

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Clyde Henderson of The Body Factory in Machesney Park couldn’t be more proud.

His business, along with friend Renee Johnson of Amari Salon, started a ‘toy drive battle’ to see which business could raise the most donations for the homeless this holiday season.

In a post on Henderson’s personal Facebook account, he showed just how much the friendly competition raised during the event:

Johnson ended up winning the battle this year, and Henderson credits the event’s success to his clients at The Body Factory and Johnson’s clients at Amari Salon saying “Yes u did end up getting more than me (this year) but I’m cool with that cause it brought out so many more people to give.” Henderson also gave a shout-out to 23 news reporter Quini Amma for covering the story.

