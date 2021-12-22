‘Heal the Heartland’ raises over $580,000 for tornado victims

UNITED STATES (WIFR) - A new total is in from a Salvation Army/Gray Television fundraiser that’s aimed at helping victims of the devastating tornados from mid-December.

As of Wednesday, the campaign has raised a total of $580,602 through the Gray TV telethon and mobile donations. A donation from the media company is included in the total.

“These are incredible numbers,” says Divisional Development Director of The Salvation Army ALM Division, Amy Cline. “Thank you to EVERYONE that has been involved!! Merry Christmas!!”

