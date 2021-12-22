Advertisement

‘Heal the Heartland’ raises over $580,000 for tornado victims

Thousands of residents in Kentucky are without heat and water after deadly tornadoes ripped...
Thousands of residents in Kentucky are without heat and water after deadly tornadoes ripped through the area, leaving at least 64 people dead.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNITED STATES (WIFR) - A new total is in from a Salvation Army/Gray Television fundraiser that’s aimed at helping victims of the devastating tornados from mid-December.

As of Wednesday, the campaign has raised a total of $580,602 through the Gray TV telethon and mobile donations. A donation from the media company is included in the total.

“These are incredible numbers,” says Divisional Development Director of The Salvation Army ALM Division, Amy Cline. “Thank you to EVERYONE that has been involved!! Merry Christmas!!”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children and one adult found dead in the 600 block of Union Ave., Belvidere, on Sunday...
Belvidere police investigate deaths of father, two sons as triple homicide
Alize Q. Smith, 24, was sentenced to four years prison time in an Illinois Correctional...
McHenry County man questioned in connection to triple homicide in Belvidere
Photo from August 26, 2021 of the fatal accident at Broadway and 24th St. in Rockford.
Warrant issued for driver in fatal crash on Broadway
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
Ryan and Emma were able to hold their daughter, Mary Kate, and say goodbye.
Colts center Ryan Kelly and wife mourn the sudden loss of their baby girl

Latest News

Suspect charged in connection with the death of 16-year-old Mason Hada.
Family, friends of Mason Hada seek justice after police charge suspect
Footage of the two babies being rescued after the deadly tornado outbreak in Kentucky earlier...
Bodycam captures rescue of babies in bathtub after Kentucky tornado
FILE — Sandile Cele, a researcher at the Africa Health Research Institute in Durban, South...
Case drop may show South Africa’s omicron peak has passed
Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet (23) drives at Golden State Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga during...
NBA postpones Bulls’ game against Raptors amid COVID outbreak for Toronto