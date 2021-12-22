Guilford’s big second half propels Vikings to third straight win

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Guilford boys basketball team has already missed a couple games due to being in quarantine for a COVID case within the program. Tuesday, the Vikings made up one of those game against Belvidere North.

Down by five at halftime, Guilford came out strong in the second half to pick up its third straight win, beating the Blue Thunder 48-41.

