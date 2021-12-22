GoFundMe raises over $21 thousand dollars for two boys shot in Belvidere
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The community steps in to help a mourning family on Tuesday after the tragic loss of a father and two of his sons.
Over $21 thousand has been raised on a GoFundMe fundraiser created by Lori Hintt to help properly bury her family members. A memo on the fundraing page reads:
Andrew Hintt, 31, and two of his sons, Benjamin, 7 and Sebastian, 5 were found Sunday night with fatal gunshot wounds.
The deaths are still being investigated, and development of this story is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.