GoFundMe raises over $21 thousand dollars for two boys shot in Belvidere

The community has raised over $21 thousand for the family to properly memorialize their lost loved ones.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The community steps in to help a mourning family on Tuesday after the tragic loss of a father and two of his sons.

Over $21 thousand has been raised on a GoFundMe fundraiser created by Lori Hintt to help properly bury her family members. A memo on the fundraing page reads:

Andrew Hintt, 31, and two of his sons, Benjamin, 7 and Sebastian, 5 were found Sunday night with fatal gunshot wounds.

The deaths are still being investigated, and development of this story is ongoing.

