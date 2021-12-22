GoFundMe raises over $21 thousand dollars for two boys shot in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The community steps in to help a mourning family on Tuesday after the tragic loss of a father and two of his sons.

Over $21 thousand has been raised on a GoFundMe fundraiser created by Lori Hintt to help properly bury her family members. A memo on the fundraing page reads:

This go fund me will help lessen the burden for funding their memorial service for these sweet boys. If you have it in your heart to help give these boys the service they deserve it would be greatly appreciated. If you are not able give at this time, we understand and ask that you keep us in your prayers.

Andrew Hintt, 31, and two of his sons, Benjamin, 7 and Sebastian, 5 were found Sunday night with fatal gunshot wounds.

The deaths are still being investigated, and development of this story is ongoing.

