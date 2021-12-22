Advertisement

Family, friends of Mason Hada seek justice after police charge suspect

Friends and family of Hada say they’re thankful for the Rockford Police Department and a fair and thorough investigation.
By Ali Rasper
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A warrant is out for the arrest of an 18-year-old Rockford man who police say hit and killed 16-year-old Mason Hada in a car accident this past August.

Now, friends and family of Hada say they’re thankful for the Rockford Police Department and a fair and thorough investigation. The charges come nearly four months after the fatal accident at Broadway and 24th street, but Hada’s family members say they’re hoping for a speedy end to this tragedy.

“It takes a lot of time to conduct a thorough investigation,” said Gretchen Beaman, friends with the Hada family.

Rockford Police on Tuesday released a warrant for the arrest of 18-year-old Deahri Steele, claiming he was driving under the influence on August 26, when his car crashed into and killed 16-year-old Mason Hada.

Hada’s family says their loved one deserves justice.

“Mason was a wonderful young man who had a lot going for him, he was a wonderful son, a friend to all,” Beaman said.

Hada was on his way home from football practice at Rockford East High School.

“To Mr. Steele, I want to say that I don’t believe he set out that day to hurt someone, to kill someone, I believe he made a bad choice that day to get behind the wheel intoxicated, under the influence but I would like to say that he does have the choice to turn himself in,” Beaman said.

While some say time heals all wounds, the Hada family says their lives will never be the same.

“Mr. Steele’s family was able to pick him up from the hospital and take him home, Mason’s family was not able to do that, his parents were standing there and watched him pass away - nothing about that is okay, so I urge Mr. Steele, Mr. Steele, please, turn yourself in, do the right thing,” Beaman said.

On Nov. 19 the City of Rockford dedicated a sign on Broadway in honor of Mason Hada. It reminds drivers to stay safe out on the roads.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara confirms he’s been in contact with the Hada family. Meanwhile city officials have performed studies on the intersection and plan to make an announcement on future plans soon.

