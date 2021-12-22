Couple at North Boone Elementary retires as first to be named to school’s wall of fame

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - The atmosphere inside North Boone Upper Elementary will feel a bit different once students return to school, a couple who have each worked there for more than 25 years is retiring.

Dave is a custodian at the school, a position he’s held since the December after the school opened. He officially retires on Jan. 4. His wife Sally retired Tuesday after serving as the school’s head cook. Students and staff held an assembly for the couple. To thank them for their hard work, the Clines were surprised as the first two members of the school’s wall of fame. Sally says she wouldn’t be here without her husband by her side.

“We work together a lot. I think it would be different without him here because he is my back up and I always try to back him up,” Sally says.

Dave says he’ll miss seeing the kids the most.

“We’ve had a good relationship. we tease them, and have fun. they’ll ask you questions and you try and answer them the way they want. We’ve had a good relationship,” Dave says.

