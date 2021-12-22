Coroner classifies homicide, suspect arrested in connection with the murders

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County Coroner Rebecca Wigget conducted an autopsy on the shooting victims from Belvidere, Ill Tuesday morning.

Wigget has classified all three deaths as homicides. Andrew Hintt, 31, and two children, Sebastian Hintt, 5 and Benjamin Hintt, 7 were found shot to death in their home at 628 Union Ave on Sunday, December 19. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been setup by family members to properly bury the victims.

U.S. Marshalls have arrested a man confirmed to be with the victims of a triple homicide the morning of their death.

On Tuesday, 24-year-old Alize Q. Smith was arrested in the 11000 block of Timer Dr. in Huntley, Ill on a warrant for parole violations. Smith is being interviewed by detectives at the Belvidere Police Department and is lodged in the Boone County Adult Detention center for charges from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Smith was sentenced to four years of prison time in an Illinois Correctional facility in March 2017 for aggravated robbery and indicating he was armed during the robbery. He was released in July 2021.

Police say several pieces of evidence were seized from the residence. The investigation of Smiths’ connection to the triple homicide is ongoing.

