Advertisement

A Cold Wednesday Expected

Typical of this time of the Year
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After starting off in the teens with feel like numbers in the single digits we will warm to the low 30′s with a slow increase in clouds. Middle 40′s tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds. 50 on Christmas Eve with a chance at a few scattered rain showers. Scattered rain shower chances through the weekend with highs in the 40′s.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children and one adult found dead in the 600 block of Union Ave., Belvidere, on Sunday...
Belvidere police investigate deaths of father, two sons as triple homicide
Photo from August 26, 2021 of the fatal accident at Broadway and 24th St. in Rockford.
Warrant issued for driver in fatal crash on Broadway
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
Ryan and Emma were able to hold their daughter, Mary Kate, and say goodbye.
Colts center Ryan Kelly and wife mourn the sudden loss of their baby girl
17 of December's first 20 days, including each of the last 12, have seen above normal...
Winter to begin on mild note, major changes arrive ahead of Christmas

Latest News

Wind chills are likely to drop into the single digits overnight.
Chilly, but seasonable Wednesday ahead, major warming to follow
Winter begins on slightly chilly note, but big warming is ahead.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 12/21/2021 (6pm)
Cooler & Blustery this Tuesday
Cooler & Blustery this Tuesday
17 of December's first 20 days, including each of the last 12, have seen above normal...
Winter to begin on mild note, major changes arrive ahead of Christmas