A Cold Wednesday Expected

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After starting off in the teens with feel like numbers in the single digits we will warm to the low 30′s with a slow increase in clouds. Middle 40′s tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds. 50 on Christmas Eve with a chance at a few scattered rain showers. Scattered rain shower chances through the weekend with highs in the 40′s.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.