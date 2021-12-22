Churches open their doors for indoor services for Christmas

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

The holidays are here and Omicron virus is not stopping the churches from opening their doors to services inside the sanctuaries.

“COVID has had an impact on our community number one it has eliminated a lot of people who til this day have continued to be cautious,” says Pastor Brent Dahlseng.

A bible is not the only thing some churches will be providing this year but masks, hand sanitizers and mini-communion packs. Pastor Dahlseng says, “at the

door people pick that up they have that in a self-contained packet .” The packet comes with communion at the top and the grape juice at the bottom.

Last year cars packed the parking lot at Grace Lutheran Church and sat in their cars while listening to service. This year the church opens its doors hoping to flood

the sanctuary. Grace Lutheran Church went the extra mile to layer on an additional protection for those who enter the church.

“due to a generous gift we received here at the church we were able to have UV lighting installed as a layer of protection in the sanctuary.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.