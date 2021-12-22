Advertisement

Churches open their doors for indoor services for Christmas

Church opens up for Christmas services
Church opens up for Christmas services(Church opens up for Christmas services)
By Quini Amma
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

The holidays are here and Omicron virus is not stopping the churches from opening their doors to services inside the sanctuaries.

“COVID has had an impact on our community number one it has eliminated a lot of people who til this day have continued to be cautious,” says Pastor Brent Dahlseng.

A bible is not the only thing some churches will be providing this year but masks, hand sanitizers and mini-communion packs. Pastor Dahlseng says, “at the

door people pick that up they have that in a self-contained packet .” The packet comes with communion at the top and the grape juice at the bottom.

Last year cars packed the parking lot at Grace Lutheran Church and sat in their cars while listening to service. This year the church opens its doors hoping to flood

the sanctuary. Grace Lutheran Church went the extra mile to layer on an additional protection for those who enter the church.

“due to a generous gift we received here at the church we were able to have UV lighting installed as a layer of protection in the sanctuary.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children and one adult found dead in the 600 block of Union Ave., Belvidere, on Sunday...
Belvidere police investigate deaths of father, two sons as triple homicide
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Winning ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ ticket worth $1.3 million sold in Belvidere
Photo from August 26, 2021 of the fatal accident at Broadway and 24th St. in Rockford.
Warrant issued for driver in fatal crash on Broadway
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son

Latest News

The community has raised over $21 thousand for the family to properly memorialize their lost...
GoFundMe raises over $21 thousand dollars for two boys shot in Belvidere
The Jerome Woodfork Christmas Eve Bowling Tournament
Remembering lives lost on one-year anniversary of Don Carter Lanes shooting
Given as injections or an infusion, monoclonal antibody treatment can help save lives and...
Winnebago County offers treatment that reduces severity of COVID-19
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
Maxwell trial jury finishes first full day of deliberations