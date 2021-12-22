Chilly, but seasonable Wednesday ahead, major warming to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winter’s officially here, having arrived just before 10:00 Tuesday morning. Right on cue, a more wintry trend in temperatures got underway very shortly thereafter.

Before the passage of a rather strong cold front Tuesday afternoon, temperatures managed to top out in the upper 30s in Rockford. The 39° high temperature officially at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport was the 13th straight reading above normal here. What’s more, a whopping 86% of December’s days have registered above normal readings.

Temperatures have cooled considerably behind the front, thanks to a wind that had been constantly been ramping up as the afternoon and evening have progressed. Gusts of greater than 40 miles per hour were reported in a few area communities.

As clearing skies work into the area overnight and the gusty winds continue to blow, temperatures will fall into the middle teens, and wind chills are expected to be in the single digits as we prepare to head out the door Wednesday morning.

Sunshine’s on tap to start off our Wednesday, though a warm front’s arrival later in the day will send more clouds our way in the afternoon. Some limited sunshine may reemerge later Wednesday afternoon, though that’s far from guaranteed. Temperatures are to top out in the lower 30s, which will likely be the coldest in two weeks, but still will come in right around what’s considered to be normal for this time of year.

Come Thursday, a full-fledged southerly wind will be in tow, which will allow for significant warming to get underway. Despite there being extensive cloudiness for most of the day, and perhaps even a stray afternoon sprinkle, temperatures should have little trouble climbing well into the 40s.

Even more significant warming’s ahead Christmas Eve. A slightly more potent system will pass to our northwest, placing us firmly in a warm and increasingly moist environment. While not guaranteed, rain chances do appear to be fairly decent at some point in the day. Still, temperatures are likely to surge into the 50s, perhaps well into the 50s.

One or two showers may linger into early Christmas Day, though the vast majority of the day will be dry and mild, with temperatures ticketed for the upper 40s. We’ll remain in the 40s well into next week, though there are signs of a colder pattern taking hold as we shut the book on 2021 next Friday.

