Bus driver retires after more than 50 years in the North Boone School District

POPLAR GROVE Ill. (WIFR) - After 50 years with the North Boone School District, Butch Peters takes his last route as a bus driver.

Peters was looking for a way to make some extra money so he decided to stay in the district he and his wife graduated from. Now more than five decades later, he touches the students he takes to and from school and those he’s worked with and worked for during his time driving bus 73. He even drove some of his colleagues when they were students and how he drives their kids and grandkids.

“We all help each other out and we’ll do anything for anybody and we’ll do anything for the kids. If they forget an assignment or their lunch, we will go back around the block or whatever we can do to help them out also,” Peters says.

After Peters’ final stop, he and his bus got a police escort.

