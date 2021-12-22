Advertisement

Bus driver retires after more than 50 years in the North Boone School District

Butch Peters took his last route as a bus driver after five decades in the district
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR GROVE Ill. (WIFR) - After 50 years with the North Boone School District, Butch Peters takes his last route as a bus driver.

Peters was looking for a way to make some extra money so he decided to stay in the district he and his wife graduated from. Now more than five decades later, he touches the students he takes to and from school and those he’s worked with and worked for during his time driving bus 73. He even drove some of his colleagues when they were students and how he drives their kids and grandkids.

“We all help each other out and we’ll do anything for anybody and we’ll do anything for the kids. If they forget an assignment or their lunch, we will go back around the block or whatever we can do to help them out also,” Peters says.

After Peters’ final stop, he and his bus got a police escort.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children and one adult found dead in the 600 block of Union Ave., Belvidere, on Sunday...
Belvidere police investigate deaths of father, two sons as triple homicide
Photo from August 26, 2021 of the fatal accident at Broadway and 24th St. in Rockford.
Warrant issued for driver in fatal crash on Broadway
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
Ryan and Emma were able to hold their daughter, Mary Kate, and say goodbye.
Colts center Ryan Kelly and wife mourn the sudden loss of their baby girl
17 of December's first 20 days, including each of the last 12, have seen above normal...
Winter to begin on mild note, major changes arrive ahead of Christmas

Latest News

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department hands out Christmas cash to residents
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department hands out Christmas cash to residents
Couple at North Boone Elementary retires as first to be named to school’s wall of fame
Couple at North Boone Elementary retires as first to be named to school’s wall of fame
Vigil held in Belvidere for the family murdered.
Vigil held for killed father and sons in Belvidere
Winter begins on slightly chilly note, but big warming is ahead.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 12/21/2021 (6pm)