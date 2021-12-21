Winter to begin on mild note, major changes arrive ahead of Christmas

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We are now two thirds of the way through the month of December, and what a mild month that has been thus far.

With Monday’s 40° high temperature in the books, 17 of the first 20 days of the month have produced above normal temperatures in Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin.

17 of December's first 20 days, including each of the last 12, have seen above normal temperatures. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That’s a trend that is set to continue for the next several days, as we officially welcome winter Tuesday morning. The Winter Solstice occurs at 9:58am Tuesday. That’s the time at which the sun’s most direct rays shine over the Tropic of Capricorn, thus beginning Summer in the Southern Hemisphere, and Winter in the Northern Hemisphere. Tuesday’s to be the shortest day of the year, with just over nine hours of daylight expected.

The Winter Solstice is to occur shortly before 10:00am Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Even though we officially welcome Winter Tuesday, it sure won’t feel like it. Temperatures are likely to remain at or slightly above normal for each of the first two days of the season, before another gush of unseasonable warmth arrives later in the week.

Tuesday and Wednesday, in all likelihood, are to be very similar to one another in the fact that both are to start off with a good deal of sunshine, only to see cloudiness begin to overspread the area lately morning or early in the afternoon.

Winter's to begin on a sunny note Tuesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few more clouds are likely around midday Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine is to greet us early Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once again, clouds will filter the sunshine in the middle stages of Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Similarly, both days are likely to conclude with the reemergence of sunshine.

Sunshine will emerge once again later in the day Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine will again emerge later in the day Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures Tuesday should top out in the upper 30s before a cold front passes through, sending temperatures back closer to seasonable levels Wednesday.

Temperatures, while seasonable, will be cooler in the middle of the week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Strong southwesterly winds are to pick up Wednesday night, and will blow with gusto for vast majority of Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Temperatures should have no problem reaching well into the 40s Thursday, and come Christmas Eve, we expect temperatures to reach well into the 50s.

50s appear to be a very good bet Christmas Eve. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Friday’s 50s are to occur despite the fact that a storm system is to bring us considerable cloudiness as well as a fairly decent chance for some light rain showers. Most, if not all of the rain will be done by Christmas Eve’s evening hours, setting the stage for what we believe to be an absolutely fantastic Christmas Day.

The early read is that Christmas Day will feature mostly sunny skies and extremely pleasant temperatures in the mid 40s. It’s a good bet that 40s will persist through the weekend, and quite likely into early next week.

Temperatures will remain well above normal for several days after Christmas. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Friday’s weather maker appears to be the only precipitation-generating over the course of the next ten days. With that in mind, it’s quite likely 2021 will close as having been one of the five driest of all time in the Stateline. Should NO precipitation occur between now and year’s end, this would go into the books as having been the second driest of all time.

As things stand now, 2021 still ranks as the second driest on record. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

