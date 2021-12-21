Winnebago County offers treatment that reduces severity of COVID-19

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Primary healthcare providers in the region are offering a treatment that prevents the virus from becoming serious for high risk individuals.

Monoclonal antibody treatment can help save lives of high risk individuals by lessening COVID-19 symptoms.

The treatment blocks the virus from entering cells in the body, limiting the amount of the virus in the system. This means milder symptoms and decreased likelihood of a stay in hospital.

Given as injections or an infusion, the treatment is encouraged for individuals who are pregnant or over 65 and those with:

Chronic kidney disease

Heart or lung disease

Obesity or overweight

Diabetes

Conditions that suppress the immune system

The WCH says patients should not report to Emergency Departments to request this treatment.

