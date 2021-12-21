Advertisement

Winnebago County offers treatment that reduces severity of COVID-19

Given as injections or an infusion, monoclonal antibody treatment can help save lives and...
Given as injections or an infusion, monoclonal antibody treatment can help save lives and reduce the need for hospitalization due to COVID‐19.(WOWT 6 NEWS)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Primary healthcare providers in the region are offering a treatment that prevents the virus from becoming serious for high risk individuals.

Monoclonal antibody treatment can help save lives of high risk individuals by lessening COVID-19 symptoms. 

The treatment blocks the virus from entering cells in the body, limiting the amount of the virus in the system. This means milder symptoms and decreased likelihood of a stay in hospital.

Given as injections or an  infusion, the treatment is encouraged for individuals who are pregnant or over 65 and those with:

  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Heart or lung disease
  • Obesity or overweight
  • Diabetes
  • Conditions that suppress the immune system

The WCH says patients should not report to Emergency Departments to request this treatment.

