Winnebago County offers treatment that reduces severity of COVID-19
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Primary healthcare providers in the region are offering a treatment that prevents the virus from becoming serious for high risk individuals.
Monoclonal antibody treatment can help save lives of high risk individuals by lessening COVID-19 symptoms.
The treatment blocks the virus from entering cells in the body, limiting the amount of the virus in the system. This means milder symptoms and decreased likelihood of a stay in hospital.
Given as injections or an infusion, the treatment is encouraged for individuals who are pregnant or over 65 and those with:
- Chronic kidney disease
- Heart or lung disease
- Obesity or overweight
- Diabetes
- Conditions that suppress the immune system
The WCH says patients should not report to Emergency Departments to request this treatment.
