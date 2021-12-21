Warrant issued for driver in fatal crash on Broadway
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police need help locating the driver who is allegedly responsible for a fatality that happened in August 2021.
On Aug. 26, Deahri Steele, 18, of Rockford was driving a black Chrysler 300 at Broadway and 24th St.
Steele was injured in a sever crash involving Mason Hada, who was prounounced dead at the scene. Steele was transported to a local hospital for sever injuries sustained in the crash.
Steele is charged with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI involving death. T
