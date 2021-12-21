Advertisement

Warrant issued for driver in fatal crash on Broadway

Photo from August 26, 2021 of the fatal accident at Broadway and 24th St. in Rockford.
Photo from August 26, 2021 of the fatal accident at Broadway and 24th St. in Rockford.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police need help locating the driver who is allegedly responsible for a fatality that happened in August 2021.

A warrant is issued for Dehari Steele, 18, of Rockford for involvement in a traffic fatality...
A warrant is issued for Dehari Steele, 18, of Rockford for involvement in a traffic fatality from August 2021.(WIFR)

On Aug. 26, Deahri Steele, 18, of Rockford was driving a black Chrysler 300 at Broadway and 24th St.

Steele was injured in a sever crash involving Mason Hada, who was prounounced dead at the scene. Steele was transported to a local hospital for sever injuries sustained in the crash.

Steele is charged with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI involving death. T

